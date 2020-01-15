Money saving expert Martin Lewis reveals why he 'curses' his seven-year-old daughter The host of The Martin Lewis Money Show is suffering from being a parent!

Financial whiz Martin Lewis demonstrated the downside of having children on Wednesday, when he revealed that his daughter had passed on a cold. The host of The Martin Lewis Money Show took to Twitter to complain about his ailment, writing; "Plagued with lurgy (stinking cold) again today. The curse of having a 7 year old." He went on to explain why this was so inconvenient, adding: "Got to get through a day of urgent meetings (I'll segregate myself) then will have to super dose up tomorrow for a day's filming."

Martin and wife Lara share daughter Sapphire, seven

The 47-year-old's fans were largely supportive, commenting on his post: "Kids, we love them and they try to kill us with colds," and: "Oh no! Feel better soon!" while others shared their own winter health woes, writing; "If it’s the same lurgy I’ve had, it’s going to last weeks," "Me too, shivering in the workshop dosed with tea," and: "I've had the most annoying cough progressively getting worse for over a week now - I'm shattered!" Martin's co-host Angellica Bell seemed more concerned with staying healthy, however, teasing: "Don't breathe on me."

Plagued with lurgy (stinking cold) again today. The curse of having a 7 year old.



Got to get through a day of urgent meetings (I'll segregate myself) then will have to super dose up tomorrow for a days filming. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) January 15, 2020

The presenter shared his health troubles on Twitter on Wednesday

Martin shares seven-year-old Sapphire with his wife and fellow TV personality Lara Lewington, a former 5 News weather presenter, who he married in 2009. When the journalist and broadcaster took part in ITV talent show All Star Musicals last year, he paid a moving tribute to his daughter as he admitted that she inspired him to film the show.

He admitted: "This is so not me, but since my little girl likes musicals, she asked me to do it, and I love her." Overcome with emotion after receiving praise from the judging panel, which included Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton and West End star Trevor Dion Nicholas, Martin revealed what his little girl said to him, telling the audience: "She said 'Dad, I'll still love you even if you get zero.'"

