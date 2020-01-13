Martin Lewis 'quits Twitter' as he gives rare insight into family life with wife and daughter The money saving expert is notoriously private when it comes to his family life

Money saving expert Martin Lewis often gives financial advice to his social media followers, offering his words of wisdom and top tips on finding the best deals. But the star made a point of leaving Twitter – albeit just for the weekend – to spend some quality time with his family. Taking to the popular social media platform on Friday, the star tweeted: "That's it from me. I've had it. Bye bye. I'm leaving Twitter." He then started a new line, writing: "Until Monday. Yes it's my usual weekend sign off to focus on family time, with mini MSE and especially important this time Mrs MSE who is getting home from filming in Vegas any minute. Have a great one."

This Morning star Martin Lewis revealed he was taking a break from Twitter to spend time with his family

Martin is notoriously private when it comes to his family life. The financial guru is a doting dad to daughter Sapphire, seven, who he shares with wife Lara Lewington. Lara works as a television presenter and technology reporter on Channel Five and Sky. When the pair welcomed their little girl in 2012, Martin shared a special blog post dedicated to his daughter. It read: "Her name is Sapphire Susan Lewis and while she weights a wee 6Ib 6oz, her weight in joy is immeasurable. Last night was her first one at home and it was quite exhausting (I think she's opening in a US time zone for some reason), thought worth every second."

MORE: The one big change in the Queen's statement following Sandringham crisis meeting

Martin with his wife Lara Lewington

The doting dad appeared on ITV's All Star Musicals in 2019, where he transformed into Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat – something Sapphire had asked him to do. At the time, he said: "This is so not me, but since my little girl likes musicals, she asked me to do it, and I love her." He also said that Sapphire had told him: "Dad, I'll still love you even if you get zero."

READ: Holly Willoughby has adopted! Meet the This Morning star's new family members

On their close relationship, Martin previously shared with his Twitter followers that his daughter had sweetly told him that her wish had come true after he picked her up from school. He wrote: "Just surprised mini MSE by picking her up from school, something I can rarely do. She looked up, saw me, and said in the most beautiful, unaffected, unprompted way, 'My wish came true!' I don't think anyone will ever say anything nicer to me in my whole life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.