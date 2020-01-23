Scott Disick is notoriously private on social media, especially when it comes to his girlfriend Sofia Richie, but the loved-up couple gave a rare insight into their relationship this week. On Instagram, Scott shared a photo of himself relaxing on his private jet, which was accompanied by the caption: "Nap time." Sofia was one of the first to comment, writing: "Lol." Scott is no stranger to private jets and is often pictured on them on his Instagram account, often accompanied by his children. The star shares Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with Kourtney Kardashian. The doting dad even decorated the jet with balloons for his sons' shared birthday back in 2018.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie tend to keep their relationship off of social media

Scott and Sofia first started dating in 2017 and have attended several red carpet events together over the past few years. Lionel Richie's daughter is also a regular at the Kardashian-Jenner parties, having attended Kourtney's Christmas Eve celebrations with her boyfriend back in December. Sofia and Scott have a close relationship with Kourtney and have been on holiday with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on several occasions so that Mason, Penelope and Reign benefit from being with both of their parents while experiencing new places.

Scott and Sofia have been dating since 2017

MORE: Katie Holmes reveals struggle at being an adult in new post

Over the past few years Scott has changed his lifestyle and is completely dedicated to being a good dad. The reality star paid a touching tribute to his children on social media in June, writing alongside a picture of himself with Penelope: "I used to post lots of pictures of my cars, but now I post a lot of pictures of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion." Fans praised the dad-of-three for his sentiment, with one writing: "I love the transition from cars to kids. You're a great father and a great human," while another wrote: "It just shows the father the Kardashian's knew you were. Great job. You finally see what really matters." On the days that his children stay over at his house, Scott wants them to feel as much at home as they do when they are at Kourtney's.

On his home makeover show, Flip it like Disick, Penelope was given free reign over her room, and wanted it to be pink with a portrait of her hanging up on the wall. She also requested colourful lights and a furry rug. On his little girl's bedroom makeover, Scott said: "The most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter, Penelope. Because she goes back and forth to her mum Kourtney's house, because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mum's. And I want her room at her dad's to be perfect."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.