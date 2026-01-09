Kylie Jenner shares photos of home transformation and glimpse of Stormi's room

The concrete home became the subject of the most recent episode of The Kardashians, when Kylie revealed that she believed it to be haunted, as did her sister, Kendall Jenner.

"I have a situation. My house is like, very haunted, and I need your help," she said to her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Kourtney Kardashian's former partner, Scott Disick.

"So it started with just bangs – bangs in the walls," she added, before Kris and Scott suggested it could be "a pot or pan" or "a pipe that's broken".

"No, it's like if someone maybe fell or something. And they happen randomly," the Kylie Cosmetics founder recounted. "It's either a bang night or it's not a bang night. When I'm sleeping, I'll wake up to things falling in my bathroom, in my closet. Like people can't sleep over."