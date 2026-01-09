Kylie Jenner shares photos of home transformation and glimpse of Stormi's room

Kylie Jenner is working hard to finish her Hidden Hills megamansion after putting her Holmby Hills house up for sale in December for $48 million.
The 28-year-old shared insight into her home transformation on Instagram on Thursday, and revealed her plans to build a two-storey closet to house her extensive wardrobe.
Kylie's new home
Kylie shared a snap of a set of stairs leading upwards with a smooth, arched doorway and a rectangular window on the wall. "Building my dream two-storey closet," she wrote in the caption, before giving fans a glimpse into her daughter Stormi's room.
The mom of two took a photo inside Stormi's shower room, which featured marbled walls and a small square window. "Stormi's little window in her shower," Kylie wrote in the caption. She shares Stormi and her three-year-old son, Aire, with her ex-partner, Travis Scott.
She then snapped a picture of the ongoing construction inside her house, with hundreds of pieces of flooring material ready to go in wooden boxes. "Floors are hereeee," she wrote, while giving fans a glimpse of the stunning brick walls in the background.
A fresh start
Kylie bought the plot of land off Miley Cyrus in 2020 for $15 million, and has since been constructing a megamansion on the property complete with a reported 15 bedrooms, a pool, several guest houses and a 12-car garage.
Her Holmby Hills abode, which she listed for sale in December, features 12-foot walls for security, seven bedrooms, two guesthouses, a pool and a home cinema. She bought the house in 2020 for $36.5 million, and appears to be offloading it as she prepares to move into her megamansion.
A haunting in Holmby Hills
The concrete home became the subject of the most recent episode of The Kardashians, when Kylie revealed that she believed it to be haunted, as did her sister, Kendall Jenner.
"I have a situation. My house is like, very haunted, and I need your help," she said to her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Kourtney Kardashian's former partner, Scott Disick.
"So it started with just bangs – bangs in the walls," she added, before Kris and Scott suggested it could be "a pot or pan" or "a pipe that's broken".
"No, it's like if someone maybe fell or something. And they happen randomly," the Kylie Cosmetics founder recounted. "It's either a bang night or it's not a bang night. When I'm sleeping, I'll wake up to things falling in my bathroom, in my closet. Like people can't sleep over."
A terrifying ordeal
She added that Kendall refused to stay at the place as "it was too freaky", prompting her to leave "in the middle of the night".
"Kylie's house is 100% haunted," the supermodel confirmed. "I walk into her room, and I get chills, or I'd feel like someone was behind me. Like, I couldn't do it."
Kylie's friend and makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, also corroborated the claim over the phone. "Oh my god. You mean when I left at 3 a.m. because I was terrified of things knocking in the ceiling?" he said.
"I'm like, 'I'm not staying here.' And I texted Kylie and was like, 'I gotta go.'"