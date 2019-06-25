Scott Disick talks joy of being dad to children Mason, Penelope and Reign This is so lovely!

Scott Disick shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, and in recent times, he has been sharing more and more pictures of them on his social media platforms. The reality TV star said this week that he has found his "real love and passion" in being a dad to Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four. On Instagram on Monday, the 36-year-old posted a picture of himself with Penelope sitting on his lap while at a restaurant, and wrote in the caption: "I used to post lots of pictures of my cars, but now I post a lot of pictures of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion."

Scott Disick is such a proud father!

The doting dad's past three Instagram posts have all featured his children. Last week, he took Mason and Penelope to Water World, and the trio posed for a selfie at the theme park. He also shared a cute video of his only daughter showcasing her cartwheeling skills in the garden earlier in the month. Reign, meanwhile, is often referred to affectionately as "jungle boy" by Scott, with reference to his long, blonde hair.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon reveals she's expanded her family

Scott is also a doting uncle to his many nieces and nephews. While he is no longer together with Kourtney, he is still very much included in the Kardashian family, and still appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The star's most recent photo on social media is of himself and his niece North, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kayne West. In the sweet snapshot, North is pictured sitting on Scott's lap during a plane ride.

Scott with Mason and Penelope at Water World

READ: Kim Kardashian reveals exciting news

Scott and Kourtney ensure that their children always come first and are on good terms so that they can co-parent them with ease. Kourtney even joined Scott and his new girlfriend Sofia Richie on holiday recently. Kourtney spoke about joining them during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians at the beginning of the month, telling mum Kris Jenner that it wasn't awkward, and that she wanted to be able to experience the holiday with her children. "He was going to take them anyway. So I'm like, do I want to go and experience it with them? Or do I want to stay at home? I get FOMO, so I'm like, I don't want to miss out on this with my kids," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.