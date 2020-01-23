Katie Holmes appears to have it all, with a successful career and a lifestyle to match. But the Hollywood actress revealed on social media that she is just like the rest of us when it comes to the trials and tribulations of being an adult. Taking to Instagram, the Dawson's Creek actress shared a meme of three birds balancing on a tree branch. To the right, two of the birds were perched upright, alongside the caption: "Real adults," while a third bird was clinging onto the branch, with a caption reading: "Me trying my best." The star's followers were quick to relate to the post, with one writing: "Everyday of my life," while another wrote: "Oh yes me too, so true!" A third added: "Girl, same."

It's a busy time for Katie, who is set to star as Sir Patrick Stewart's muse in upcoming romantic drama Coda. The film's first trailer was released on Wednesday, seeing Katie play the role of music critic Helen Morrison, who helps Patrick's character Henry Cole with his late onset stage fright. The film's release date is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to screen in the USA later this month.

While Katie is always spotted out and about at red carpet events, the star prefers for her family life to be kept out of the spotlight. The doting mum shares 13-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and the actress is keen for the teenager to experience a normal upbringing. On the rare occasions Katie shares photos of her daughter on social media, their close bond is evident. Suri is also often referred to as Katie's mini-me as a result of their striking similarities, but it is not yet known whether she will pursue a career on stage in the future like her parents.

Katie previously opened up to Modern Luxury about being a mum to Suri, explaining: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10 pm because it’s really important to me to be a mum that is dependable. I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it's my main job right now.'' She also previously told Town and Country magazine: "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be… My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now… It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

