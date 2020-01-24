It was a case of two worlds colliding when former Emmerdale star Charley Webb and EastEnders actress Lacey Turner were spotted together. The two soap stars, who have both given birth in the past 12 months, enjoyed a quick get-together at an event in a picture, which was shared on Charley's Instagram Stories. The Debbie Dingle actress shares sons Buster, Bowie, four, and little Ace, six months, with husband Matthew Wolfenden, while Lacey is a doting mother to six-month-old Dusty.

Over the past few months, the mum-of-one has been enjoying maternity leave. Although EastEnders bosses are yet to reveal when Lacey will make her return as Stacey Fowler on the show, it's expected the actress will make gradual appearances over the course of the year. Lacey and childhood sweetheart Matt became parents last summer, two years after tying the knot in Ibiza.

In 2019, the soap star opened up about suffering two miscarriages. On finally falling pregnant again, Lacey said on This Morning: "Well I sort of ignored it until I was about ten weeks… I thought maybe that will work! I got to seven, then eight weeks, and I thought, 'Don't get excited...' but I would still say to my mum, 'Don't talk about it' and it wasn't until I got to about 20 weeks that I thought, 'Maybe we are going to have a baby.'"

Meanwhile, Charley is also currently on maternity leave from the ITV soap, with her alter-ego Debbie having been temporarily written out to start a new life in Scotland to run a garage that Lisa Dingle had left her in her will. While she has been away from work, the star has kept in touch with her co-stars, and regularly meets up with Emma as well as young actress Katie Hill, who plays Charley's on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden.

