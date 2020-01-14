To mark her sister Cassie's birthday, Charley Webb has shared a sweet tribute to her beloved sibling, alongside a series of photos of the pair enjoying time together. The first snap depicts the two having fun on a night out, and beneath the photo, Charley sang her sister's praises, telling her followers just how close they are and how glad she is to be able to call Cassie her best friend, as well as sister.

The Emmerdale star began: "You can’t choose your family, but if Cassie wasn’t my sister I’d definitely choose her. Last year, I went away with all my best friends and Cassie. Not everyone knew each other really well but we’ve all become the best gang."

Charley shared the sweet post on Instagram

The mother-of-three continued: "I feel so genuinely lucky to be able to call my big sister my best friend. Love you beyond words. Have the happiest birthday @misscassielomas."

Needless to say, fans were delighted by Charley's post, and rushed to the comment section to tell the actress as much. Many also spoke of the importance of sisterhood. One wrote: "I feel beyond blessed to have my big sis as my best friend. Don't know what I'd do without her." Another added: "Ah this is lovely. There's no love like a sister's. I'm lucky to have two. Happy birthday."

In December Charlie shared a snap of herself with Cassie and their brother Jamie

It seems that Cassie herself was moved by Charley's sweet post. Cassie, who is a makeup artist, replied: "Ah thanks Charles. I love you more than words. You're the best sister in the world."

In December, the Debbie Dingle actress shared another photo of herself and Cassie, this time with brother Jamie Lomas, who is best known for playing Warren in Hollyoaks. Many of Charley's fans were surprised to discover that she and Jamie were related, and took to the comments section of the snap to say so.

One follower wrote: "Omg never knew yous [sic] were related," and another added: "No way! You are family!"

