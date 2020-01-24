She's known for her cheerful demeanour, so it came as a surprise when Laura Tobin broke down in tears during Good Morning Britain on Friday. However, the reason was heartwarming as she managed to fulfil her "childhood dream" by visiting NASA. The 38-year-old meteorologist was overwhelmed with emotion as she watched trainee astronauts, who were training to travel to the moon in 2024.

WATCH: Laura Tobin breaks down in tears

The latest recruits were completing tasks underwater for six-and-a-half hours, however, it seemed the training became too much for Laura to handle as she stood from the sidelines. "We have been here for the last 24 hours because I was invited by NASA to meet some of the astronauts who have just graduated here to be the first men and women to go to the moon," she explained. "It's been a childhood dream of mine, I just love space."

"There's a huge tank and in it is a replica of the International Space Station and as soon as I saw that I cried," she added. Laura later told hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard: "They want to get to the moon in 2024. I got to meet people designing the new spacesuits and have a go in a moon rover. I felt like I was in The Martian movie. It was amazing." To which, Ben joked: "They might get to the moon before you finish speaking."

Laura Tobin shared this snap from NASA

A short while later, the mum-of-one took to Twitter to explain her tears. "I was so overwhelmed by the amazing people @NASA_Johnson and @NASA," she wrote. "Seeing their endeavour & collective hard work which will take the first Woman & next man to the Moon They will uncover scientific discoveries & lay the foundations to build a lunar economy." [sic]

