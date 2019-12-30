Charley Webb has been having the best time marking her son Ace's first Christmas, and over the weekend the Emmerdale actress shared a series of photos from her family's festive celebrations. These included a picture of the star and her glamorous mum dressed in matching pyjamas and relaxing on the sofa, and fans couldn't get over just how much they resembled each other. In the caption, Charley wrote: "Me and the mother in our matching pyjamas. 5 days of chaos with family and friends. Christmas is definitely my favourite." Comments soon came in, with one follower writing: "Very alike," while another added: "Lovely photo you look like your mum." A third commented: "You both look gorgeous."

Emmerdale's Charley Webb posed with her lookalike mum over the Christmas holidays

The mother-of-three has not only been meeting up with her family over the Christmas period, but her Emmerdale co-stars too. On Christmas Day, the actress shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her on-screen mum, Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle in the ITV soap. Alongside the snapshot, she wrote: "Merry Christmas from us and ours." Emma lives nearby to Charley and has a son, Albert, the same age as Charley's middle child, Bowie. Charley shares Bowie, Ace, and nine-year-old Buster with her husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

Charley celebrated her son Ace's first Christmas

Just before the big day, Charley revealed to her fans on social media how she was making Christmas special for her children. The mum-of-three uploaded a photo which showed two Elf on the Shelf toys sitting on her kitchen worktop, each with a hand in a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal, some of which they appeared to have spilled. In front of each of the elves was a small sepia tag, with a red ribbon attached, perhaps so it could be hung from a tree. Both of the tags said, "North Pole Telegram" at the top. The one on the left was addressed to Buster and Bowie, who are nine and four, respectively. The message read: "Christmas time is nearly upon us and everyone at the North Pole is getting ready for the most exciting time of the year. My elves have informed me that you have been good so far this year. I do hope this continues! I can hardly wait for my visit to Harrogate to see you on Christmas Eve! With love, Father Christmas."

The tag on the right was addressed to Charley's youngest son, Ace Gene, who was born on 26 July. This one read: "I see that you are a new addition to my list for 2019 and this will be your very first Christmas. My helpful elves have been very busy making lots of toys for all the babies including you, Ace! I can hardly wait for my visit to Harrogate to see you on Christmas Eve! With love, Father Christmas." Charley added a Santa gif and captioned the lovely photo: "The elves have brought news from FC. (Whilst tucking into their lucky charms)."

