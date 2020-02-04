David Beckham gives fans a sneak peek inside his 'dream' Miami project The former footballer is counting down the days…

David Beckham is bursting with happiness after giving fans a sneak peek into his "dream" project. The former footballer is currently in Miami, Florida, underseeing the construction of his brand-new stadium after being given the go-ahead in January 2018 for a Major League Soccer team. And after all the hard work, there's only 40 days left until his football club Inter Miami CF's first season kicks off! Sharing a sweet photo on Instagram of himself in the stands overlooking the fresh new pitch, David wrote: "40 days and counting... This is becoming more real every day... So excited @intermiamicf." Last week, David also shared a clip of construction underway on the stadium, writing: "This dream has been years in the making. I really can’t wait for our @intermiamicf first season in a month’s time!"

The former footballer also shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on his Instagram Stories. The 18,000 capacity Lockhart Stadium, formerly the home of Fort Lauderdale Strikers before their departure in 2016, has four-tiered seating blocks that boast pink, black and white seating to keep in line with the team's home and away colours. There also doesn't appear to be a roof, whether they add this later or take inspiration from Wembley Stadium's two partially retractable roof structures remains to be seen.

Back in January 2018, David revealed that he had been officially awarded his long-planned Major League Soccer team, which was accepted by Commissioner Don Garber. David announced the news at a press conference in Miami, saying that it had been "a hell of a journey." "I'm excited to bring this great team to this great city - it has been a hell of a journey," the 44-year-old said. "I promise you the team we will bring into the league will be the best team."

Inter Miami will call Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale home for the next two years until work is completed on their 25,000 capacity stadium at Miami Freedom Park. The complex will also include hotels, restaurants, shops and a state of the art training facility.

