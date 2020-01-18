Victoria and David Beckham look incredible on date night in Paris Son Brooklyn Beckham was also spotted in Paris

Victoria and David Beckham are making the most of men's fashion week by enjoying a date night in Paris to the Dior AW20 runway show. David took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap of himself and his wife on their way to the show, and they both look incredible.

The former footballer looked immaculate in a tailored navy suit while fashion designer Victoria opted for a beautiful silk shirt, a pair of emerald green trousers and a sleek black coat to top it all off. David added the caption: "Excited to be in Paris for Dior."

WATCH: A look at the Beckhams' love story

After the show, the pair treated themselves to a spot of dinner at L'Ami Louis, with David enjoying cured meats, sizzling snails and a mountain of chips, while doting mum Victoria opted for a delicious-looking piece of Dover sole. Dream date night!

MORE: Victoria Beckham divides fans after sharing a picture of daughter Harper

Victoria and David shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: Victoria Beckham's rainbow collection of shoes are incredible

Earlier on Friday, Victoria divided fans after sharing an adorable photo of her daughter Harper. The new picture sees Harper posing in a stunning white gown, which looked almost identical to the one she wore at her christening. "Sweet little Harper Seven, kisses."

Underneath the snap, some fans said Harper resembled her father, with one saying: "She looks like her daddy." Another remarked: "Victoria, she looks like her dad." However, several followers thought she looks like her fashion designer mum. "Aww she looks just like you here, beautiful," stated one fan, while another post read: "She looks so much like you x." Although, some think she takes after both! "She is so cute. The best of you both," one comment read.

Both Victoria and David have demanding jobs, but always manage to find time to spend with their large family. We're sure the two are thrilled to get some alone time in the City of Light!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.