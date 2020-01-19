Victoria Beckham shares new photo of her children and David – which has been turned into a puzzle! The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share a video of her family attempting the puzzle with their faces on

Victoria Beckham and her family found a great way to keep occupied on Sunday morning – by doing a puzzle with their faces on it! The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share a video of them all attempting to find missing pieces of the jigsaw in order to put themselves back together again. While Victoria herself wasn't in the puzzle photo, David Beckham was pictured with their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and it had been taken on the beach during their summer holiday. "So we have begun the puzzle. We started collecting the straight edge, me, Harper and David," Victoria said as she filmed from their family home. The fashion designer then asked Harper, eight, how long she thought it would take for them to complete the challenge, to which she responded: "About ten days." In a second video, Victoria revealed that Cruz had also come to help them with the puzzle. She asked her son: "Cruz, what are you looking for?" to which he replied: "A belly button."

Victoria Beckham's family tried to put together a puzzle of a picture of themselves

The mother-of-four began to laugh, and told her followers: "Cruz is looking for his belly button. I think it's going to take a while." No doubt David and Victoria were pleased to be reunited with all their children on Sunday, following a few days away in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. The celebrity couple took along their oldest son Brooklyn to attend the Dior show in the French capital, before returning back to London. The jet-setting family are often away abroad for work and leisure, and enjoyed a trip to Morocco just after New Year's Day, where they went for some last-minute winter sun ahead of the new school term.

The former Spice Girl shared a photo of the puzzle pieces

Both Victoria and David may have demanding jobs, but they are incredibly hands-on parents to their children. And while there is no doubt that the Beckham family live an incredibly privileged lifestyle, the star couple are adamant that their children will stay grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David previously said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

He continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

