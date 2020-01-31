Romeo Beckham is still enjoying the highs of being in love as his relationship with girlfriend Mia Regan continues. On Friday, the 17-year-old shared an adorable new photo of him and his young love on Instagram, poking fun at himself in the process. The image sees Romeo and Mia playfully posing for the camera, with the son of Victoria and David Beckham pulling a silly face while Mia pokes her tongue out. Captioning the snap, Romeo wrote: "Gareth Southgate and Mia," followed by a crying with laughter emoji. He is referring to England manager Gareth Southgate and his well-documented fondness for waistcoats, which Romeo is wearing in the photo, during the 2018 World Cup.

Romeo and Mia have been linked since September 2019

Romeo and Mia were first reported to be dating in September 2019, when the two were spotted together at the afterparty of Victoria's SS20 fashion show. Victoria held a dinner at Harry's in Mayfair after her impressive show, and the teens were photographed heading into the venue together. Although they were not photographed together at the actual show – Romeo was seen sitting front row with his siblings and dad David – Mia was further back in the audience and shared videos of the runway on Instagram.

MORE: David and Romeo Beckham share a rare look inside the family's Cotswolds living room

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham's sweetest family moments

MORE: David Beckham hilariously pokes fun at son Romeo after he claims he's taller than his dad

Since then, it seems that the pair have gone from strength to strength. In November, the teenager celebrated his girlfriend's birthday by sharing a gorgeous photo of the duo, adding the caption: "Happy b day Mooch. Hope you have a lovely day xxxx p.s. loving the glasses." Mia responded to the picture by writing: "Ahah kill em, thank Romo."

And in December, the couple enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris, where they visited the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre and a tour of the Eiffel Tower. Aww! Young love.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.