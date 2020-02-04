Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys opens up about special childhood memory with famous mum

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Douglas has recalled the sweetest memory from her childhood involving her mum, and it's also incredibly glamorous! On Tuesday, the Chicago actress shared a video on Instagram of a little girl attempting to do her makeup, which prompted Carys to respond, writing: "Oh my goodness this was like me when I was little and I would sit on the counter and watch you do your makeup. I was so mesmorised." Catherine had similar memories with her own mother, having written in the video caption: "She's hired! I remember when I would do this with my mother's makeup. I couldn't be the only one!"

Catherine Zeta Jones' daughter Carys reflected on her childhood

As well as Carys, 16, Catherine is mum to son Dylan, 19, who she also shares with husband Michael Douglas. The family spent quality time together over the Christmas holidays in Africa, and shared several photos from their adventures on social media. Catherine is incredibly close to her children, and very proud of them, too. Dylan is currently studying at Browns University, while Carys is at college, where she is showcasing her performing talents. Just before Christmas, Catherine went to watch her daughter sing in the end-of-term concert, and shared footage from the event with her impressed fans on social media.

Catherine shares Carys and son Dylan with husband Michael Douglas

It looks as if Catherine and Michael's acting genes have been passed down to their children. The star previously told HELLO!: "I think they're good at it [acting]. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft." As well as performing, Carys has featured in a number of fashion shoots alongside her mum, most recently for Fendi, which saw the pair travel to Italy for the campaign. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their trip together, with Carys saying: "We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes."

Of their relationship, Catherine said: "We are very close – we talk about everything.” "It’s really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment," Carys added. The teen sweetly concluded: "Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.