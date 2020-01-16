Catherine Zeta-Jones sounds unrecognisable in new video - you have to listen The Hollywood actress has gone through many different hairstyles over the years!

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked almost unrecognisable in a new video posted on her Instagram account this week. The Hollywood star chose to share a clip from 1991 which saw her being interviewed ahead of moving to the US to start acting. The star was dressed in a cream trouser suit and rocked a perm – the go-to hairstyle of the early nineties. In the caption of the footage, she shared: "This was from 1991, before I had even come to the US to act!! Even as a child, I knew what I wanted to do and did everything I could to make my dreams come true. I hope you all use this as a wonderful reminder to always believe in yourself and your dreams."

Catherine Zeta-Jones sounded so different in an unearthed interview

The Chicago actress also looked unrecognisable with a perm

It wasn't just the star's appearance that was different, but her voice too. Catherine spoke in a pronounced RP accent during the interview. Speaking of her ambitions, the star said: "I've got some personal things I want to do, I want to be singing again as that's how it all took off. So I need to have some time to concentrate and get my energies in that direction. I would also like to do another film." When asked whether it was a competitive industry, Catherine answered: "I have been in it for quite a while, I've done theatre and musical comedy and that's a vey hard industry to get into as it's a dog eat dog world," before adding that nobody in her family had encouraged her to get on stage, but it was an ambition she had always had.

MORE: Cressida Bonas breaks silence on Prince Harry and Meghan's shock decision

Catherine spent Christmas in Africa with husband Michael Douglas and their two children

Catherine certainly did well for herself and went on to become part of Hollywood royalty. The star hasn't just achieved an incredible acting portfolio, but she has also been the face of many fashion brands, and launched her own homeware brand, Casa Zeta-Jones. The star lives in New York with husband Michael Douglas and their teenage children, Dylan, 19, and Carys,16. Dylan is currently living away from home at Brown University, but often comes back to see his family. Over the Christmas holidays, they enjoyed spending quality time together on a luxury trip around Africa.

It looks as if Catherine and Michael's acting genes have been passed down to their children too. The star previously told HELLO!: "I think they're good at it [acting]. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft." Most recently, the proud mum shared a video of Carys singing at her school's Christmas concert, and wrote alongside the footage: "Proud mum."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.