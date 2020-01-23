Former Chicago co-stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger delighted fans on Sunday evening after they were pictured embracing at the SAG Awards. The pair worked together in the 2002 hit film, and have remained good friends. Following on from the evening, Catherine took to Instagram to praise Renee on her Best Actress win for her role in Judy Garland's biopic Judy, much to the delight of her followers. Catherine posted a picture of the pair on the red carpet, and wrote alongside it: "Wishing a congratulations to my dear friend Renée on all of your success with #Judy. It has been amazing to watch you!" Comments soon followed, with one writing: "Beautiful picture," while another wrote: "Love this Chicago reunion." A third commented: "Velma and Roxie reunion, love it."

Catherine graced the red carpet on Sunday night alongside her husband Michael Douglas. The Hollywood couple had a wonderful evening and were pictured chatting to their famous friends throughout the evening, including Jennifer Lopez. Catherine also shared a video of them both travelling in the car on the way to the ceremony, which she posted on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote: "In the car!!! Congrats to all the nominees tonight at the Screen Actors Guild awards." Earlier in the month, Catherine took time to reflect on her successful career as an actress in an inspiring post on Instagram. The star shared a video of herself being interviewed ahead of her move to the US to pursue her acting dreams. Alongside the footage, she wrote: "This was from 1991, before I had even come to the US to act!! Even as a child, I knew what I wanted to do and did everything I could to make my dreams come true. I hope you all use this as a wonderful reminder to always believe in yourself and your dreams."

The star hasn't just achieved an incredible acting portfolio, but she has also been the face of many fashion brands, and launched her own homeware brand, Casa Zeta-Jones. The star lives in New York with husband Michael Douglas and their teenage children, Dylan, 19, and Carys,16. Dylan is currently living away from home at Brown University, but often comes back to see his family. Over the Christmas holidays, they enjoyed spending quality time together on a luxury trip around Africa.

It looks as if Catherine and Michael's acting genes have been passed down to their children too. The star previously told HELLO!: "I think they're good at it [acting]. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft." Most recently, Catherine shared a video of Carys singing at her school's Christmas concert, and wrote alongside the footage: "Proud mum."

