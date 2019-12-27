Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram on Friday with a video of her two children, son Dylan and daughter Carys, sharing a bath. In the hilarious video, the pair could be seen splashing around in the bubbles that filled the tiny tin bath, and Carys even gave her brother a bubble Mohawk! Dylan could be heard asking his mother to join them, saying: "I haven't had a bubble bath in years. Come on in guys, there's lots of room."

Needless to say, fans found the video hilarious. One replied: "Lol, good times with the kiddos! Sadly those days are long past for me, as my boy is 6'5 and 270lbs now." Another sweetly added: "That looks like so much fun! Love seeing the relationship you have with one another. Such a beautiful family. Have fun and happy holidays."

Catherine shared the video on Instagram

The award-winning actress' children are incredibly close, and earlier in December, Dylan proved it when he shared a sweet photo of himself and his sister after they had spent time apart. Dylan couldn't hide his joy after finally being reunited with his younger sister and the teenager took to Instagram to share a snap of their Cape Town meet-up, adding the caption: "Best friends united!"

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare family photo - but fans notice photoshop fail

Dylan and Carys are incredibly close

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan marks happy family news with sister Carys

Dylan had travelled to Cape Town where his little sister had already been staying, and she was just as thrilled to see him. On her own Instagram account, the budding model shared the same picture of herself and Dylan, and wrote: "My brother and best friend is here! How I've missed you!"

Dylan and Carys have both been very busy over the past few months. In between her studies, Carys has been travelling around the world to destinations including Cuba and Italy – where she worked for Fendi on a fashion campaign with her famous mum. Dylan, meanwhile, has been studying at Brown University in Rhode Island, having started his second year there in September. It was great to see that the busy family was able to spend some time together over the festive season.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.