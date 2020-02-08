Aljaz Skorjanec proves he's the best uncle ever in hilarious video

Aljaz Skorjanec took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that he had picked up some goodies for his beloved niece Zala – uncle goals! The Strictly star shared a video of himself walking through a shopping centre, decked out in a baseball cap, and told fans that he'd bought some clothes for Zala. Aljaz told the camera: "So, went to do some shopping, and I ended up in a kids' store [holds up bag full of clothes to camera] bought clothes for Zala, that's what happens when you're an uncle."

Ever since his sister Lara welcomed Zala in October 2018, 29-year-old Aljaz regularly shares photos of his niece on social media. In December, the dancer posted photos for his fans that showed himself and his dancer wife Janette Manrara taking the little girl to pre-school. Alongside two sweet images of Zala standing in the middle of her aunt and uncle and holding their hands, Aljaz wrote: "Pre-school run. Auntie & uncle duties. Strong start, proud of us @jmanrara #littlezala."

Aljaz shared the video on Instagram

As for Aljaz starting a family of his own, last year, the 29-year-old opened up about his plans to have children with Janette, telling HELLO!: "Definitely in the future, yes, we do want to have kids, of course. We both love kids. And especially now, my little niece brings it out even more. I can't wait – every single time when I get a chance to go home – to go and see her. Plus, we're going to be godparents, brilliant, we just found that out. So I can't wait! It's the first time. It's exciting, isn't it?!"

"I know! Twice, actually, because my cousin's daughter back in Miami, I just became her godmother as well. So [there's] lots of kids in our family these days!" added Janette. The Strictly favourite added: "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment, that is the priority."

