Aljaz Skorjanec shares rare photo of mum on sweet day out The Strictly star also shared a hilarious video of his mum

Aljaz Skorjanec has shared a rare photo of his mum, who he enjoyed a sweet lunch date with on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly dancer treated fans to a photo of his doting mum smiling from ear to ear as the pair enjoyed lunch, adding the caption: "Lunch date with mum."

Next, he shared a video of their day out, telling the camera: "Took my mum flower shopping, and she can't see anything! Too cold. Beautiful shop though. Look at that, mum!" In the short clip, the pair can be seen browsing a florist, and poor Aljaz's mum's glasses have fogged up, impairing her vision. It didn't stop them from giggling away, though.

Aljaz shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Aljaz is known for being family orientated, and often shares photos of other family members – including his adorable little niece Zala. But on Wednesday, it was all about his wife and fellow Strictly pro Janette Manrara. The 29-year-old uploaded two short clips to his Stories in which he gave fans a glimpse inside his wedding to Janette, and they were so beautiful!

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec shares beautiful throwback from wedding to Janette Manrara

Aljaz was also reminiscing about his wedding day

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec enjoys a spot of retail therapy - for baby items

In the first, Aljaz showed the cover of the album, which had a gorgeous camel coloured suede effect. The initials J and A were embossed in the middle with a heart between them, and in smaller letters underneath were Aljaz and Janette's names and the date, 21 July 2017.

In the next clip, the dancer flipped through the pages, briefly showing the bride and groom and their guests dressed up, having fun, and generally making the most of the gorgeous summer day and revealing that the photos were taken by photographer Mitja Resnik. Aljaz and Janette were married following a two-year engagement but got together years earlier after meeting in a dance studio – which they returned to as part of Aljaz's proposal, the couple revealed in an interview with the BBC.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.