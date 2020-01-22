Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec shared a gorgeous throwback video to his Instagram account on Wednesday. The 29-year-old uploaded two short clips to his Stories in which he gave fans a glimpse inside his wedding to fellow Strictly dancer Janette Manrara. In the first, Aljaz showed the cover of the album, which had a gorgeous camel coloured suede effect. The initials J and A were embossed in the middle with a heart between them, and in smaller letters underneath were Aljaz and Janette's names and the date, 21 July 2017.

Janette and Aljaz will celebrate their third anniversary this summer

In the next clip, the dancer flipped through the pages, briefly showing the bride and groom and their guests dressed up, having fun, and generally making the most of the gorgeous summer day and revealing that the photos were taken by photographer Mitja Resnik. Aljaz and Janette were married following a two-year engagement but got together years earlier after meeting in a dance studio – which they returned to as part of Aljaz's proposal, the couple revealed in an interview with the BBC.

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec is back on uncle duties after he is reunited with niece Zala

The dancer provided a special glimpse into the couple's big day

Both dancers joined Strictly in 2013, and Aljaz went on to win the competition that year with model Abbey Clancy. He's also danced with Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson and Viscountess Emma Weymouth, while Janette's celebrity partners have included EastEnders actor Jake Wood, JLS singer Aston Merrygold and most recently, Paralympic athlete Will Bayley. While the couple is competitive on the dancefloor, on social media, they often show their softer side, including being a doting auntie and uncle to their little niece Zala.

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara has the best birthday planned for husband Aljaz Skorjanec's 30th – details

At the weekend, Aljaz shared that he was spending time with his sister's daughter again, posting a photo on his Instagram Stories that showed the tiny tot in her car seat, with a dummy in her mouth, which he captioned: "Reunited," adding a red heart emoji. While he made the most of his trip to his native Slovenia to see family, Janette took part in the Strictly Live Tour, where she is dancing with 2019 show winner Kelvin Fletcher.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.