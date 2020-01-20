Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec is back on uncle duties after he is reunited with niece Zala The Strictly pro is married to Janette Manrara

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has been reunited with his niece Zala – much to his delight! Taking to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, the professional dancer shared a series of posts with the one-year-old tot including one showing Zala sitting in a car safety seat. "Reunited," the doting uncle gushed alongside a red heart emoji. It seems Aljaz has jetted over to Slovenia to spend some time with his family, while his wife Janette Manrara takes part in the Strictly nationwide tour.

Aljaz shared this snap of his niece

Ever since his sister Lara welcomed Zala in October 2018, 29-year-old Aljaz regularly shares photos of his niece on social media. In December, the dancer shared photos with his fans that showed himself and his dancer wife Janette taking the little girl to pre-school. Alongside two sweet images of Zala standing in the middle of her aunt and uncle and holding their hands, Aljaz wrote: "Pre-school run. Auntie & uncle duties. Strong start, proud of us @jmanrara #littlezala."

Aljaz has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids… If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it’s supposed to come."

In January 2019, the pro dancer also spoke about his desire to be a father one day. "Definitely in the future, yes, we do want to have kids, of course," he told HELLO!. "We both love kids. And especially now, my little niece brings it out even more. I can't wait – every single time when I get a chance to go home – to go and see her. Plus, we're going to be godparents, brilliant, we just found that out. So I can't wait! It's the first time. It's exciting, isn't it?!"

