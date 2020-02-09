The Masked Singer star Denise Van Outen reveals daughter's reaction to her being on the show The singer and presenter was unmasked as Fox at the weekend

Fox impressed viewers of The Masked Singer every week before finally being unveiled as Denise Van Outen on the hit show during Saturday night's semi-final. Until then, though, the character's identity was such a closely guarded secret that even her own daughter didn't know she was on the programme. The actress and presenter shared an adorable behind-the-scenes video to Instagram this weekend which captured the moment that nine-year-old Betsy discovered her mum's secret identity. The short clip showed Denise, Betsy, and one of her daughter's friends enjoying the reveal as they sat on the sofa in their pyjamas.

They clapped and chanted "Take it off!" as they waited for Fox to be unmasked, and when she was revealed to be Denise, Betsy turned to her mum and squealed: "It's YOU! You were doing it the whole time!" The former Strictly star shares Betsy with her ex-husband, fellow actor and singer Lee Mead, to whom she was married between 2009 and 2013. On Sunday, the actress and presenter thanked her fans for their support before and after her unmasking and revealed her future plans. Denise also shared that Betsy was one of the inspirations for her signing up for The Masked Singer in the first place.

Denise shares her nine-year-old with her ex-husband Lee Mead

The mum-of-one posted a photo to Instagram showing herself singing into a recording studio microphone, and added a heartfelt caption, which began: "Now I’ve been unmasked, I can finally talk about what I’ve been up to the past few weeks. I’ve been tucked away in a studio recording an album with the fabulous @mrsteveanderson. I know I always appear to be super confident (another mask), I actually lost confidence in myself when it came to singing."

Denise continued: "As a mummy, I stepped back with my singing and stage career to make sure I never missed precious moments with my daughter. It was a moment last summer when I was singing in the shower when Betsy, my 9-year-old daughter said to me: 'Mummy, why have I never heard or seen you sing on stage?' That made me realise I had to get back to what I’ve always loved doing. @themaskedsinger gave me the chance to get my confidence back. Thank you for all your lovely comments week after week. This cheeky little fox is a happy little fox. #themaskedsinger #bekindtofoxes."

Denise laughed at her daughter's delight when she was unmasked on TV

Denise's fans were quick to offer their encouragement, with her celebrity followers among the first to comment. Fearne Cotton wrote: "You’re amazing! Love you," while Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt added: "Well done you!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to hear it!" and Girls Aloud singer Kimberly Walsh wrote: "Exciting!!!!!!!!" Others commented: "Amazing Denise," "I remember seeing you doing Tell Me on A Sunday you were brilliant," and: "Brilliant Denise. You sing wonderfully."

