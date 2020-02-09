Davina McCall dazzles The Masked Singer viewers in a backless sequin gown

It's safe to say The Masked Singer semi-final was eventful, with the identities of both the Fox and the Monster being revealed. To mark the occasion, Davina McCall dressed to impress in a sparkly black dress from De La Vali that ensured all eyes were on her.

With the extravagant costumes obscuring the faces of the celebrity singers, you could be mistaken into thinking that nothing else could compete in the wardrobe department. However, Davina proved us wrong with her dazzling outfit that ensured she stood out on the judging panel - and we are in love! The long-sleeved sequinned frock had a simple silhouette that hugged the presenter's figure, but she chose to remove the satin waistband and crystal-embellished buckle for an elegant finish. After all, with her fabulously toned abs, she doesn't need to be nipped in at the waist!

Black sequin dress, was £758 now £454, De La Vali @ LUISAVIAROMA

If you're hoping to steal the 52-year-old's look, her stylist Angie Smith - who also works closely with the likes of This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Love Island's Laura Whitmore - revealed you can get your hands on the backless gown for just £454. The usual pricetag of £758 is reduced by 40% on LUISAVIAROMA. But hurry, because only sizes 6 and 10 are in stock!

Her usual glam squad including makeup artist Cheryl Phelps-Gardiner and hairstylist Michael Douglas were responsible for her flawless beauty look, which consisted of dark eyes, pink lips and Dutch braids. As usual, Michael revealed the secret behind Davina's gorgeous hairstyle, writing on Instagram: "4 clip in #hairextensions to give us an extra 8cm of length 2 simple plaits behind each ear and then a good blast of @oribie dry texturising spray sweep the braids forwards and fix with about 4 Kirby grips." He makes it sound so simple!

Opting for a very different look, Davina's co-star Rita Ora rocked an animal-inspired outfit, with Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn styling her in a black and white furry jumpsuit paired with an oversized white belt. But it was her beauty look that really stood out with gold and green sparkly eyeshadow making her dark eyes pop, courtesy of Marie Bruce.

