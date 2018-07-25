Denise van Outen's ex Lee Mead opens up about his new relationship and co-parenting The former couple are parents to eight-year-old daughter Betsy

Lee Mead had nothing but sweet things to say about his current relationship with girlfriend Issy during an appearance on Wednesday's Lorraine. Speaking to guest presenter Christine Lampard, the Holby City actor gushed: "I was single for quite a while but I'm with a lovely girl called Issy now and we've been together for a year and a half. It's nice to have found someone again and share your time together, and she has a lovely little boy who is five." News of his romance first came to light in February, five years after the end of his marriage to Denise Van Outen in 2013.

Lee Mead confirmed his romance with girlfriend Issy this year

The former couple first met when Lee entered and won the 2007 BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, on which Denise appeared as a judge. They announced their engagement in January 2009 and were married in the Seychelles in April that same year. On 1 May 2010, the former couple welcomed their daughter Betsy. Revealing how he and ex-partner Denise make it work with their daughter, Lee said: "I guess like any couple, when your kid is your priority you just do everything you can to make sure she's happy and safe. And that's what we've done."

Exclusive: Denise van Outen talks motherhood and co-parenting in the spotlight

Loading the player...

Denise, who is now in a long-term relationship with Eddie Boxshall, previously opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, telling HELLO!: "We never really had to think about it too much. At the start we always just made it - we knew Betsy was the priority and as always will be friends. We are friends. Everybody's situation is different, and ours works well." Of raising her daughter while living in the spotlight, the mum-of-one added: "She leads a very normal life. If there's an event or something that I get to share with her, then why not because we get to spend time together - a lot of parents take their children to work with them when they can. I'm lucky that with my job sometimes I can."

MORE: Lee Mead reveals he's found love again following split from Denise Van Outen