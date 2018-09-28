﻿
Denise Van Outen introduces new family member

Denise Van Outen has delighted fans by introducing a beautiful new addition to her family. The actress and Loose Women panellist shared the unexpected post of her one-month-old youngster - who still needs to be named - on Friday! The photo shows an adorable French Bulldog puppy with little floppy ears sleeping with her tiny legs resting on Denise's chest. Aww! The 44-year-old is yet to pick up her new family member, and she wrote alongside the picture: "Can't wait to pick this little lady up in a few weeks #frenchiepuppy #1monthold." Fans couldn't cope with the cuteness, and one wrote: "How gorgeous - that dog was made to be snuggled!" while another said: "Oh my what a bundle of loveliness."

Mum-of-one Denise moved in with her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall in April, who she has dated for four years. She recently hinted at having a baby with Eddie during an episode of Loose Women earlier in the year, saying: "I go through waves if I'm honest. I've got one child Betsy, who is seven, but I think, I am so lucky to have her but for me it's that thing of thinking I have to go through it all again, the sleepless nights and everything. Whereas for him, he will do it at the drop of a hat, if he could. He would share it. But don't get me wrong, if I fell pregnant I would be over the moon but I can't overthink it because I just don't know."

Denise split from ex-husband Lee Meade in 2013. The pair met on BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do in 2007, when Denise was a judge and Lee was the winning contestant. They had a daughter Betsy together, who is now eight years old. Holby City actor Lee recently talked about his new relationship with mum-of-one Issy, revealing: "We got on really well, but it was a while before I plucked up the courage to ask her on a date. She's a lovely woman, and she's a parent as well, which I think helps. She's based in Kent and she's not in the same business as me; I'm not sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing!"

