James Blunt reveals his surprising Valentine’s Day plans without wife Sofia The singer revealed his plans on Loose Women

James Blunt has revealed the surprising way he is spending this Valentine's Day – and we can't imagine it has gone down well with his wife Sofia Wellesley. The You’re Beautiful singer confessed on Wednesday's Loose Women that instead of some romantic one-on-one time with his wife, he'll actually be spending the evening with thousands of his fans on tour in Birmingham! "I'll be in Birmingham on Valentine's Day so that will go down really well with my wife," he joked, adding: "But it'll be great to share it with a few thousand Brummies." Let's hope Sofia sees it the same way…

During his appearance on the show, James also gave concerned viewers a positive update about his dad Charles' health after he revealed last month that he had found a kidney donor after being diagnosed with stage four kidney disease. He told the panel: "His transplant was ten days ago and he went for a walk yesterday so things are pretty good… 53 weeks ago a man offered to give him a kidney, my father's name is Charlie Blunt, the man who offered to give the kidney is a distant cousin of ours called Charlie Blunt."

James Blunt and his father Charles

Exclusive: James Blunt talks wife Sofia, their children and his close friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan

James' new single Monsters was written about his father's illness. Speaking about the song during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in January, before the transplant, he said: "The remarkable thing about putting a song out is so many people have offered kidneys as a result of doing that and amazingly he’s going in to have a kidney transplant tomorrow. Not necessarily because of the publicity, because we’ve known about this for a year and a half... the word’s been out, but it has been an amazing experience."

James Blunt's dad stars in his new music video

READ: James Blunt's former family home in a windmill goes up for sale

The singer also touched on his relationship with his father, adding that filming the music video for the emotional song was "tough". He said: "The funny thing was everyone was crying on the set apart from my father, who was like, ‘Why are you crying? I’m still here’. But for me I’m just really thrilled to have him on film, actually.

"It was quite conflicting because my father is an ex Colonel in the army, a helicopter pilot and for years probably taught me not to cry. So to be crying beside him was a strange emotion. Most people understand that I’m reaching that age where parents get a bit older, and I suppose what this song is about is that chapter in our life about when parents grow older."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.