James Blunt's former family home in a windmill goes up for sale See where the You’re Beautiful singer grew up

The 11-bedroom home where James Blunt grew up is up for sale – and it is truly unique! The You’re Beautiful singer was raised in a stunning Georgian windmill in Norfolk, called Cley Windmill, and it is thought to be the place that first inspired his passion for music.

James’ childhood home is currently operating as a boutique hotel and restaurant, after being converted into a guest house in 1983, but the new owners will be able to convert it as they wish – either keeping it as a commercial property or transforming it back into an incredible home.

James Blunt grew up in this windmill in Norfolk (Photo: Rightmove)

The property spans five floors with a red brick exterior and charmingly renovated mill, with a white-painted timber cap and wooden sails. And while it hasn’t been used as a working mill since 1921, the structure offers visitors stunning panoramic views across the Glaven Valley and nearby Blakeney Harbour.

STORY: 10 of the most expensive celebrity houses in the UK

While the outside is certainly impressive, and described by Rightmove as "one of the most painted and photographed sites in the country", the interiors are equally inspiring. Timbers and beams remain from the windmill’s industrial purpose, with original period features and a dining room, study and Miller’s Room that date back as far as 1713.

The 11-bedroom property is currently used as a boutique hotel (Photo: Rightmove)

James has frequently mentioned the windmill in interviews, and told the BBC in 2005 that the incredible property had been passed down through his family since the 1920s. "My grandparents live in Cley and my dad now has the windmill which is a guest house, so I've spent much time up there," he said. "A lot of it was at school as well and my dad was sent abroad so often as well with the army. It's always been his home and he was completely brought up there." The price for the property is available on enquiry with Strutt & Parker, but according to The Sun it costs £2.9million.

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

The residence was passed down through James' family since the 1920s

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.