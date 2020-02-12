Eamonn Holmes, future Strictly star? The TV presenter put his best foot forward when he appeared on Loose Women this week, taking part in an impromptu dance session with Anton du Beke – much to the delight of the live studio audience. Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford, on the show's panel, uploaded a video taken in an advert break showing the TV star taking to the floor with Strictly pro Anton. "What do you think… @eamonnholmes & @mrantondubeke for @bbcstrictly this year?!!! Best moves I've seen in a long time @loosewomen!!" she captioned the clip.

Eamonn Holmes shows off his dance moves on Loose Women

Eamonn, 60, appeared on Tuesday's show along with Stacey Solomon's partner Joe Swash for a Valentine's Day special, and the duo proved to be a big hit with viewers. "This was the best loose woman show I've seen in a long time, brilliant Eamonn was absolutely fabulous!" one fan wrote, while another added: "Such a fab show today. Very funny. Just what you need in this miserable weather." A third remarked: "Loved today's show, Eamonn and Joe should become weekly presenters, I laughed a lot!"

Eamonn and Joe proved a big hit with viewers

During his appearance on the show, Eamonn and Ruth shared the funny story of their son Jack's birth. After recalling their dramatic journey to the hospital, Ruth told the panel and the audience: "At one point I was having a moment in between contractions, and the door opens and [a nurse] says 'Eamonn would you mind coming in and saying hello to Mrs Brown in room three? She's a big fan' and he went! And then the next contraction came and I suddenly went, get him back in here!!"

Eamonn and Ruth, 59, have been together since 1997, and in 2002 welcomed their only child together. In June 2010, the happy couple were married at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire, in a HELLO! magazine exclusive.