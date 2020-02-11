They're one of TV's favourite couples who often work alongside each other. On Tuesday, however, Ruth Langsford and husband Eamonn Holmes weren't in their usual This Morning presenting spot, but on the Loose Women panel. Ruth's husband joined her at work for a Valentine's Day special alongside fellow panellist Stacey Solomon and boyfriend Joe Swash to discuss many relationship-related issues, and even eventful labour stories.

Ruth, who has been with Eamonn since 1997, told the audience and other panellists the rather hectic tale of when she gave birth to their son Jack in 2002. Eamonn, 60, was the first to explain the story. "Incidentally, you didn't recognise you were in labour, [I did]," he began. "I was like Lewis Hamilton, I got through the traffic, I got there on time at the hospital, and all I was, was derided and abused the whole way, [with Ruth saying] 'Why you going down this road? Why are you turning left?' whereas I had meticulously planned the whole route to the hospital."

However, Ruth was quick to shut down Eamonn's side of the story. "Can I tell you, that is a complete lie," she said, prompting a look of shock from her husband. "[The hospital] told us to do a dry-run, and said it's really good practice. So I said to Eamonn, right tomorrow what time are you home from work we're going to do this dry-run to the hospital [and he said] 'absolutely darling don't worry I'll be there.'"

She continued: "We got in the car, he stayed on his phone [for] some business call, and I was driving along and I was getting angrier and angrier and… We got to a roundabout, which is near the hospital but it doesn't have the sign, but I knew [the way] and I said 'And when you get here, it's that way [pointing]' and he was like 'yeah, yeah, yeah.'" The mum-of-one went on: "Come the day I'm in labour in the car and he got to the roundabout and he stopped, and I could see his eyes darting. I said 'you don't know the way do you?' And we took a route that went round all these back roads and went the 'shortcut.'"

Luckily, the husband and wife made it to the hospital, but the labour itself wasn't all smooth sailing either, according to Ruth. The TV presenter told the panel and audience: "At one point I was having a moment in between contractions, and the door opens and [a nurse] says 'Eamonn would you mind coming in and saying hello to Mrs Brown in room three? She's a big fan' and he went! And then the next contraction came and I suddenly went, get him back in here!!"

