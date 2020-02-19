Julia Roberts has paid an emotional tribute to her late mum Betty Lou Bredemus, who passed away five years ago on 19 February 2015. The Pretty Woman actress took to Instagram to share a beautiful black-and-white photo of the pair, alongside the message: "My mum. #misshereveryday." Betty – who was also an actress and encouraged her children's acting careers – tragically died following a battle with lung cancer, aged 80. Julia was incredibly close with her mum, and has opened up about her childhood during an interview with PEOPLE in 2017, praising Betty for teaching her all that she knows about being a good mother to her own children.

Julia Roberts paid tribute to her mum Betty on the anniversary of her death

She said: "My mum worked a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own. My brother [Eric Roberts] is older, so he was gone and out of the house. She never showed the strain of it." On having her own children – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, nine, with husband Danny Moder, Julia turned to Betty. "When I had three children under three years old, I was like, 'Mum, how did you do this?' And instead of saying, 'Well you just have to apply yourself and it takes effort,' she goes, 'It's called daycare, honey.' And I was so appreciative and so grateful she didn't tell me some sage story about what it's like to be a great mother." The actress added that she is always thinking about her mother in her day-to-day life.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown shares powerful message about change

Julia was incredibly close with her mum

READ: Sarah Ferguson wishes ex-husband Prince Andrew a happy birthday as royal turns 60

Julia is a doting mum to her three children, and prefers for them to stay out of the spotlight. However, last year, Daniel shared a rare photo of the family on Instagram to mark Mother's Day. "That pretty mama in the middle, we love you so much," he wrote in the caption. Julia is also confident that her children aren't so aware of just how famous their mum is either. Talking to Oprah Winfrey for Harper's Bazaar, she said: "I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it [fame] out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.' Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.