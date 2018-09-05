Julia Roberts shares very rare personal photo with husband Danny Moder The pair usually prefer to keep their relationship private

Julia Roberts has taken to Instagram to share an adorable rare shot of herself and husband Danny Moder. The pair, who have been married since 2002, aren't often photographed together – and have been subject to some speculation that they were splitting earlier this year – though it seems all is well judging by the sweet snap. The happy couple are caught embracing on a blue-skied beach in the loving photograph, which the actress captioned: "Oh Summer, thank you! You made us happy and brave. We embraced every moment of sun drenched JOY. #familytime."

Image: Instagram @juliaroberts

Julia, 50, shares three children with Danny – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (or Finn), and Henry. They are known to be one of the most private families in Hollywood. The Oscar winner met cinematographer Danny on the set of The Mexican in 2000 – a moment that she has previously said changed her life completely.

When asked by Harper's Bazaar what had most significantly altered her life, she said in 2017: "It was meeting Danny…finding my person. When I think about what makes my life my life, and makes sense and just shine inside of me, it's him. Everything has come from that for me."

Julia, Danny and their children pose with Kelly Slater

She also opened up about working with Danny on several films, admitting, "There's comfort there, but also terror, which is a good combination. Terror because the person I want to impress most is looking right at me."

Many outlets reported that Julia and Danny's relationship was on the rocks earlier this year, since the couple hadn't been photographed together for a long time – amid rumours that Danny was unhappy at the actress reuniting with former co-star Dermot Mulroney in new political thriller Homecoming. But, it seems the couple have spent a very happy summer together in Malibu with their family, judging by her recent PDA pic…