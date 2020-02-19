Millie Bobby Brown shared a powerful message about change on Wednesday as she celebrated her 16th birthday. The Stranger Things actress asked for "kindness" as she posted a video on Instagram that gave her followers an insight into the Millie "behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights". In the striking clip, a number of different headlines and insults flash up on the screen, including one which criticises her "adult style". The video then cuts to footage of Millie walking the red carpet and signing autographs for fans, before clips of her as a child and more recent footage of her laughing and joking around on set.

Mille accompanied the video with a heartfelt message that revealed how difficult she has found fame at times. She penned: "16 has felt like a long time coming. I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

She added: "The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualisation, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated. I'll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change. Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Don't worry I'll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16."

Millie Bobby Brown has been criticised for her 'adult style'

Millie's fans were quick to praise her honesty, with one commenting: "That's the right way to look at it. Don't let all that hate and disguised jealousy extinguish your light! happy bday mills hope it's the best one yet." While another added: "Sending all the love to you and join you as a change maker and giver of kindness."

