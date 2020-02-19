Sarah Ferguson has shared a striking black and white photograph of her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, in celebration of his 60th birthday. The image shows the smiling Prince sat on a sofa and gazing out of the window, with one dog sat beside him and another on the floor by his feet. In her caption, Sarah simply wrote: "Happy 60th Birthday to Andrew." Sarah's Instagram post comes after Buckingham Palace celebrated the Duke of York's landmark birthday on social media. A post shared on The Royal Family Instagram account on Wednesday shows two images, one of Andrew as a baby on the lap of the Queen Mother, and a second more recent photo. The accompanying text reads: "On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York."

Sarah Ferguson has taken to Instagram to wish ex-husband Prince Andrew a happy birthday

Sarah, 60, and Andrew were married from July 1986 until March 1992. They share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and have remained on incredibly good terms since their divorce. She publicly showed her support for Andrew in the wake of his Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis. She took to Instagram to share a series of photos of him, writing in part: "It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs. Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people. I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth."

MORE: See where Prince Andrew lives with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in Windsor

A Royal Love Story: Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew

Sarah was also seen visiting Buckingham Palace to support her former husband the day after the interview aired, and has since said that his association with Jeffrey Epstein has been "incredibly difficult" for their family. When asked about mental healthcare in the UAE in an interview with Vogue Arabia in January, Sarah said: "When I talk about Prince Andrew, I talk about family because the last six months have been hard on the girls and me. To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain. He is the best man I know. It’s just incredible what he has done for Britain, and it’s all nonsense [her voice raises as she alludes to the Epstein scandal], so I talk about familyhood, and I’m very strong about it. The mental health of men is important and I think it is vital to articulate that more."

Andrew is expected to celebrate his birthday with his former wife Sarah, their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and friends at his Royal Lodge home in Windsor Great Park.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.