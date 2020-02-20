Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid a touching tribute to her husband Michael Douglas. The Chicago actress shared a sweet throwback snap of the pair from their recent trip to India, in which she gushed about her love for her husband of almost 20 years. "Love this man, a pic of us in India. Life is just better because of you," she wrote alongside a red heart emoji. The Hollywood power couple met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival, and despite a 25-year age gap, the pair married on 18 November 2000.

It's been a bittersweet start to the year for Catherine and her family. At the beginning of February, they were rocked by the devastating death of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who passed away aged 103. Catherine, along with Michael and their children, shared tribute messages on social media, while family and friends attended a private Westwood Memorial to say their final farewell to the Spartacus icon last week.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas married in 2000

Following Kirk's death, Catherine shared some far happier news on social media, revealing that her family had welcomed a new puppy, who they have named Taylor. The Darling Buds of May actress posted a sweet video of Taylor getting used to his new surroundings at their family home, which she posted on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world." Fans were quick to comment on the announcement, with one writing: "Aww so cute, looks like a teddy bear so sweet," while another wrote: "Aww, the best thing you'll do." A third added: "Aww, my heart is melting."

