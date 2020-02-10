Michael Douglas has penned a heartfelt message following the death of his father, Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the 75-year-old actor took the opportunity to thanks his fans for their continued support over the last few days. "Thank you so much for your kind and thoughtful words. Our family is so grateful for your support and we send our love to everyone," he wrote alongside a snap of the father-and-son duo.

Michael's wife Catherine Zeta-Jones also followed suit, telling her followers: "Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love, kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk. My whole family appreciated every word. Love to you all." Last week, Michael confirmed that his dad Kirk had passed away at the age of 103. In a lengthy statement, he wrote: "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he added. "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

Family members and friends attended a private Westwood Memorial to say their final farewell to the Spartacus icon on Friday. Kirk was a Hollywood heavyweight, working in cinema for over seven decades. He had 90 credits to his name - ranging from the 1940s to the 2000s. He is perhaps best-known for Spartacus, a Stanley Kubrick film which won four Oscars. Kirk himself was nominated for an Oscar three times; for Champion in 1949, The Bad and the Beautiful in 1852 and Lust for Life in 1956. Although he never won the coveted award, Kirk was honoured in the 1996 Academy Awards for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the movie industry. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne, and his three sons: Michael, Joel, and Peter. A fourth son, Eric, sadly died in 2004.

