Screen icon Kirk Douglas has passed away at the age of 103. His son Michael Douglas released a statement on social media confirming the sad news that read: "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

Michael's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, also paid a heartfelt tribute to her father-in-law, sharing a sweet photo of the pair together on Instagram, and writing: "I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already."

Kirk Douglas was a Hollywood heavyweight, working in cinema for over seven decades. He had 90 credits to his name - ranging from the 1940s to the 2000s. He is perhaps best-known for Spartacus, a Stanley Kubrick film which won four Oscars. Kirk himself was nominated for an Oscar three times; for Champion in 1949, The Bad and the Beautiful in 1852 and Lust for Life in 1956. Although he never won the coveted award, Kirk was honoured in the 1996 Academy Awards for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the movie industry.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, and his three sons: Michael, Joel, and Peter. A fourth son, Eric, sadly died in 2004.