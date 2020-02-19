Catherine Zeta-Jones has a lot in store for her fans this year – and they can't wait! The Chicago actress took to Instagram on Tuesday as she shared a photo of herself surrounded by pieces from her Casa Zeta-Jones homeware collection, while holding a patterned duvet cover, and revealed that she had "so much in store" over the next few months. In the caption, the star wrote: "The moment I fell in love with some of my first @casazetajones products! I have so much in store for you all this year – any guesses what's coming up for #CasaZetajones?" Michael Douglas' son Cameron was one of the first people to show his support for his stepmum, writing: "Looks kind of like the moment I fell in love with them too." Another follower wrote: "Oh I can't wait! Also, I adore the happiness in this photo," while others guessed that Catherine would be starting a new duvet collection.

Catherine Zeta-Jones teased that her homeware collection had a lot in store over the next few months

The Hollywood star launched her homeware collection in 2017. Casa Zeta-Jones includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style. The actress regularly uploads photos of her house, which is decorated with pieces from her homeware range. Catherine lives in Bedford, New York, with husband Michael and their two children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16. Dylan is currently at university, but comes home regularly to see his family.

Catherine's stepson Cameron Douglas is very supportive of her homeware venture

It's been a bittersweet start to the year for Catherine and her family. At the beginning of February, they were rocked by the devastating death of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who passed away aged 103. Catherine, along with Michael and their children, shared tribute messages on social media, while family and friends attended a private Westwood Memorial to say their final farewell to the Spartacus icon last week.

Following Kirk's death, Catherine shared some far happier news on social media, revealing that her family had welcomed a new puppy, who they have named Taylor. The Darling Buds of May actress posted a sweet video of Taylor getting used to his new surroundings at their family home, which she posted on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world." Fans were quick to comment on the announcement, with one writing: "Aww so cute, looks like a teddy bear so sweet," while another wrote: "Aww, the best thing you'll do." A third added: "Aww, my heart is melting."

