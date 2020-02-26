Kim Kardashian balances her incredibly busy work schedule with being a mum to her four young children. And while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star misses her kids when she's away from them, her oldest daughter, North West, six, left her the sweetest surprise on Tuesday when she was attending a work meeting. After the Skims founder took out her notepad to begin jotting down notes, she saw that North had written a message at the top of the page, which read: "I love you mum." Kim shared a picture of the cute gesture on Instagram and wrote alongside it: "I love how my kids leave notes for my meetings."

VIDEO: Kardashian kids over the years

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West left her mum a cute note

The TV star shares North, along with Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, seven months, with husband Kanye West. In an interview with Ashley Graham on her podcast Pretty Big Deal in 2018, Kim opened up about their parenting style, and how they try to balance giving their children a normal childhood while growing up in the public eye. The star revealed that North, then five, had asked her about fame following a conversation with her cousin Penelope Disick. "I just recently told a story about how North asked why I was famous and what's fame. And that she and Penelope had a conversation where she said 'Do you know that you're famous?'" Kim explained.

MORE: Kris Jenner looks incredible with pink hair in new video

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to her four children

Kim went on to recall a time she had gone to a fashion camp with North, and was presented with magazines with images of her relatives on the front covers. "Even in fashion school, I took North she did a fashion camp, and there were all these magazines on the table and you had to cut out your inspiration, and make a mood board. And you know, Vogue is Kendall on the cover, and I think I was on a cover. So she was cutting out her aunts and I was just like, I need to break this down," she said. "But our kids are so normal, the fact that they all have each other. They are so normal, but you definitely have to have those conversations."

READ: Sarah Jessica Parker's daughter Marion looks after her while she's ill

On deciding how much to expose their children to the public, Kim explained the system she has in place with Kanye. "I have a good balance, if our kids are ever on the show, Kanye has to view it and approve it. Sometimes I will send him a picture of the kids and he will post it, and I won't necessarily want it to be posted. Or he will say to me that we should chill out on posting the kids. So we have our moments and it changes all the time. Kourtney will have some seasons where her kids aren't even on the show. It really does depend on how we are feeling, and if it feels like too much pressure. We are very in tune and very aware."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.