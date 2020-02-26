Kris Jenner looks incredible with pink hair in new video from the salon chair The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared in a fun video with daughter Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner is renowned for her sleek, brunette pixie cut, which has become her trademark hairstyle. But the famous momager has shown that she can suit any hair look, after rocking a candy floss pink 'do in a new video. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared in footage with her daughter Khloe Kardashian as part of their sponsorship with Coin Master. In the spoof video, the pair were playing the computer game while sitting in the salon. Khloe decided to get her own back on Kris after she attacked Khloe's village during their tournament. The Good American designer asked her hairdresser to do something drastic to her mum's hair as revenge, resulting in a volume-heavy pink hairstyle. After seeing her new look, Kris was pleased with the results, much to the disappointment of Khloe.

Kris Jenner rocking pink hair

The video was shared by Kris on Instagram, and despite knowing the footage was tongue-in-cheek, fans were still full of compliments for the star's hairstyle. One wrote: "I love your hair," while another commented: "Your hair Kris is amazing!" A third added: "Kris Jenner looks fabulous with any kind of hair."

Kris with daughter Khloe Kardashian

While Kris sticks with her iconic short hairstyle, Khloe often changes up her look. The mother-of-one even has a wardrobe filled with different hair pieces and wigs, and she enjoys experimenting with various lengths, colours and styles. Khloe's hair is naturally wavy, and while she usually straightens it, the star embraced her curls earlier in the month when she stepped out to attend niece Stormi Webster's birthday party. Alongside a short video of herself posted on Instagram, the star wrote: "My natural curl is trying to come out and play," and tagged her hair stylist, Jen Atkin.

More recently, Khloe debuted her chicest look yet after rocking a Parisian-style bob at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty. Kim Kardashian's younger sister shared pictures of herself on Instagram, and credited hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz for working his magic. César went into detail about how he created Khloe's hairstyle, and explained that it was actually a faux micro bob, meaning the star didn't even have to cut her hair. He wrote: "Khloe – meaning blooming. Loved creating this Parisian-inspired micro bob on @khloekardashian for Oscars night. Check out my stories to see how we did this faux micro bob using @unite_hair."

