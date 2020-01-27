Chicago West is just too cute! Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter melted hearts on Monday after her mum shared a video of her showcasing her singing voice. In the footage, posted on Kim's Instagram account, Chicago enthusiastically sang while perched on the table in her bedroom. The little girl looked so grown up too, with her hair styled in a half-up do, and fans were quick to comment on just how much she looked like Kim. One wrote: "She looks just like you! Your twin," while another wrote: "That is your twin." A third added: "This little lady is too much. She is so cute, I can't handle it!"

Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest video of Chicago singing

Kim shares Chicago, along with children North, six, Saint, four, and Psalm, six months, with husband Kanye West. The doting parents recently threw Chicago a Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party after she turned two earlier in the month. The celebrations were complete with a Disney-inspired tea party, while Chicago dressed up as Minnie Mouse for the occasion. The party was attended by all of their family, including Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, and Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, who are both close in age to Chicago, and affectionately known as "the triplets".

Chicago at her Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party earlier in the month

While Kim is in the spotlight, her children rarely feature on her family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and the doting mum only occasionally shares pictures of her brood on social media. The doting mum opened up about motherhood in her E! True Hollywood Story episode last year, where she said being a mother-of-four was "the best feeling in the world." She added: "I just love being a mum," although admitted that it can be "exhausting and gruelling" at times, but that "it's the best." In the video, Kris Jenner also reflected on Kim's parenting, and how it has changed her. "Her world went from being herself and her work and her friends and her family to her daughter. Then when Saint came along, then North and Saint, and Chicago and so forth. She really puts them before herself."

And while Kim has said that she and her husband would love more children, she has recently admitted that since having her fourth baby, her brood now feels complete. On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in October, Kim spoke to her family about her brood and told them that she was "done" having more children. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," she said. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete."

The doting mum added: "I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done." During the episode, Kim introduced baby Psalm to the family and explained the meaning behind his name. She told her family that they were initially going to call the newborn Ye, but that Kanye didn't like it because it didn't have a special meaning. "Kanye doesn't like Ye because Ye doesn't mean anything," she said. "We looked up every name in the bible that had a Ye at the beginning and the only name was Yechiel." She added that her younger sister Kylie Jenner talked them out of choosing Ye as their son's moniker, and instead they settled on Psalm. "Psalm and Saint sound good together. The kids now call him Psalm Ye," she said.

