Kim Kardashian delighted fans on Wednesday after giving them a glimpse into her family life. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Kanye West sitting around the kitchen table with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. There were many things about the picture that Kim's followers adored, including Chicago's facial expression and the fact that Psalm looked so chilled in his baby bouncer. But the star of the show as North, who causally balanced her two puppies in each arm. "Haha North with the two dogs," one follower commented, while another added: "North with the dogs!"

Kim Kardashian shared a new photo of her children and Kanye West enjoying breakfast together

North's pet dogs have rarely been pictured since the family took them home in September, but it looks like the little girl dotes on them! Kim had revealed last year that they had welcomed two more four-legged friends, which North was allowed to name. The reality star wrote at the time: "North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian, Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be called Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!" North is also the proud owner of her dog Sushi, who she was given on her fourth birthday. Over the weekend, Kim shared a photo of North and Sushi, which reassured some fans who had been left worried that Sushi was no longer part of the family as she hadn't been photographed on social media for a long time.

MORE: Rob Kardashian sparks debate after sharing new video of daughter Dream

North with her pet dog Sushi - who she was given on her fourth birthday

Kim adores being a mum, but recently admitted that since having her fourth baby, her brood now feels complete. On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in October, Kim spoke to her family about her brood and told them that she was "done" having more children. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," she said. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete." The doting mum added: "I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done."

During the episode, Kim introduced baby Psalm to the family and explained the meaning behind his name. She told her family that they were initially going to call the newborn Ye, but that Kanye didn't like it because it didn't have a special meaning. "Kanye doesn't like Ye because Ye doesn't mean anything," she said. "We looked up every name in the bible that had a Ye at the beginning and the only name was Yechiel." She added that her younger sister Kylie Jenner talked them out of choosing Ye as their son's moniker, and instead they settled on Psalm. "Psalm and Saint sound good together. The kids now call him Psalm Ye," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.