Inside Dancing On Ice contestant Joe Swash’s love life: from Emma Sophocleous to Stacey Solomon

Since 2016, Dancing On Ice contestant Joe Swash has been gracing our feeds with pictures of himself and his gorgeous girlfriend, Stacey Solomon. Known as I’m A Celebrity’s golden couple, before the adorable pair met, Joe had dated the likes of Emma Sophocleus and his EastEnders co-star, actress Kara Tointon.

WATCH: Dancing on Ice in 60 seconds

Emma Sophocleus, 2005-2008

Emma Sophocleus and Joe dated for a few years before going their separate ways in 2008. The two share a son, Harry, who was born five months after their split. Prior to their split, Emma and Joe were engaged, and speaking about their romance Emma said: "We're like a proper little family now. I really want a little girl now. Give it a year and I'm going to be bugging Emma for her."

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Joe Swash talks candidly about his bankruptcy

Kara Tointon, 2008-2010

Striking up a romance with his EastEnders co-star Kara Tointon in 2008, Joe would go on to date the actress for nearly two years, concluding with their split in 2010. Having first met on set in 2005 when they were cast as brother and sister - Mickey Miller and Dawn Swann - it was only after Joe had quit the BBC soap that the two began to pursue a relationship. Kara had previously dated EastEnders co-star James Alexandrou for a year and had also had a long relationship with Busted rocker, James Bourne.

MORE: Joe Swash: look back on when he first started dating Stacey Solomon

Seemingly happy, it wasn’t until November 2009, after starring together in a pantomime version of Snow White in Bristol, that reports began to surface about Kara and Joe’s relationship troubles, with some even claiming that the pair had had a blazing row backstage. Deciding to part ways in May 2010, the pair have since shown that they are on good terms. In August last year, followers noticed that Kara had liked a photograph of Joe and Stacey’s son Rex on Instagram - the cute snap showed Joe and Rex cuddled up on the sofa as they watched Sky Sports.

Stacey Solomon 2016-present

Joe and Stacey have been together since 2016. They aren't married, but share baby son Rex, who was born in May 2019. The pair sparked marriage rumours in 2019 after Stacey shared a family photo on Instagram during a trip to the Maldives, which looked just like a wedding photo.

Stacey, her two sons Leighton and Zachary, Joe and baby Rex were all wearing perfectly matching outfits and posing in front of a gorgeous sunset on the beach, which prompted some of her social media followers to ask whether they had tied the knot. Stacey later explained on Loose Women: "We just dressed up because we wanted to, you know how much I love a matching outfit." However, they haven't completely ruled out marriage in the future. In November, Stacey shared a video on Instagram Stories of her and Joe telling followers that they weren't married, with Joe adding: "No, not yet."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.