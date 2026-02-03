Stacey Solomon's husband Joe Swash forced to pose on 'tip-toes' alongside towering stepson Zach, 17

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have a wonderful family life at their £1.2 million Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage, where they live with their five children: Zachary and Leighton, Stacey's children from previous relationships, and Rex, Rose and Belle, whom the couple share.

One of the most heartwarming parts about their family dynamic is just how much of a doting stepfather Joe has proven to be since he and Stacey married in 2022, always posing beaming alongside his two older stepsons.

In a new Instagram post, fans of the Sort Your Life Out star and her husband got a glimpse at the relationship between Joe and his stepson, as well as another look at just how quickly the 17-year-old is growing.

On Monday, 2 February, Joe took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Zachary, as the two were suited and booted, looking incredibly dapper as they prepared to make their way to the TV Choice Awards.

In his caption, he penned a short message, joking: "Zach & Me off to represent the Solomon Swash’s tonight at the @tvchoicemagazine awards. Proud to be your +1 Zachy, love you boy xxx."

His comments section was filled with fans and friends laughing at how Joe had to pose on tiptoes to be close to Zachary's height, with one writing: "Well done guys! Joe on your tip toes is cracking me," and another adding: "The tiptoes haha love your relationship with all the kids".

Joe Swash's 'guilt' in relationship with the children

Raising five children is never easy, especially when both parents are working, but Joe has his own way of working around the guilt he feels when he can't always be there.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are married and live with their five children

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in January 2025, he told us: "It is really difficult. Sometimes I have to go away for work for a couple of weeks at a time and it's just horrible because the kids don't want you to be away. You know you've got to do it, you do it for the right reasons, but it doesn't help in your head. You always feel guilty."

However, he does have a special trick for working around it, that has become a bit of a tradition. "I just finished doing panto and my little Rex must have been up there about eight or nine times to come and stay with me in the dressing room," the 44-year-old explains. "Whenever I do get a chance to involve the kids, that does help with the guilt."