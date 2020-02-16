Joe Swash: look back on when he first started dating Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have been in a loved-up relationship for over three years now, and are so smitten that they live together and recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rex. The pair have always been there to support each other's careers too, with Joe appearing on Loose Women while Stacey has been cheering him on in the latest series of Dancing on Ice. Take a look back at the couple's adorable beginnings here...

The pair started dating in 2016

The couple – who both won their respective series of I'm A Celebrity – were in the early stages of their romance in 2016 when Stacey opened up to the Mirror about her new man. "It's going really well. We're having fun, spending time together and getting to know each other," she said. Back while they were dating, they celebrated Joe's 34th birthday in style after being spotted relaxing at Champneys Henlow Health Spa in Bedfordshire. "They were looking totally loved up as they enjoyed a night together to celebrate Joe's birthday," an onlooker revealed at the time. Aw!

Stacey and Joe went to a spa

Stacey, meanwhile, shared a photograph of herself posing in her white spa dressing gown, writing: "I feel brand new. Thank you so much @champneys for the best pamper day ever!!!!!!" Stacey was previously dating Jackass star Steve-O, before the pair split in July 2015. The pair had previously met and fallen in love while appearing together on the Channel 4 show The Jump in February, and they seemed to be going strong. But a source told the Sun: "Stacey found it hard being away from Steve-O so they decided to put their relationship on hold.

The pair have been loved up ever since

"He has a huge tour in the States, as that is where his fan base is. The relationship developed quickly and was a real whirlwind but for the time being it's not meant to be." X Factor runner-up Stacey previously called off her engagement to Aaron Barnham, the father of her youngest child Leighton, in April 2014. Former EastEnders actor Joe, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with former co-star Kara Tointon. He also has a son, Harry, with ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

