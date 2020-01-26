Why Joe Swash nearly separated from Stacey Solomon after the birth of their son Rex The Dancing On Ice star admitted he 'resented' his girlfriend

Joe Swash revealed that he would have "separated" from his girlfriend Stacey Solomon had it not been for their son Rex. The Dancing On Ice star confessed that he "resented" Stacey in the first few weeks following Rex's birth after she tried to keep him all to herself. At one point, Joe admitted that the Loose Women star even banned him from going near Rex after he sprayed too much deodorant. Speaking to Stacey on her podcast Here We Go Again in December, Joe admitted: "I did resent you. But it's weird, because in any other situation, I would have probably of gone 'we just need to take some time apart, we need to have a little separation' that's how bad it was."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon discusses wedding rumours

Joe added: "I think because it's a baby, it makes everything acceptable. There's a real reason behind it. If it was just a normal, every day, this is how we are feeling. Fine, I would have to think about where we were in a relationship. Because we had our baby, our family, it all becomes acceptable." Despite the difficult time, the duo are now on the same page and admitted that they are "really strong".

MORE: Inside Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon's beautiful house

Joe revealed he 'resented' Stacey after Rex was born

MORE: Dancing on Ice: 8 of the worst accidents of all time, from Gemma Collins to Vanessa Bauer

Touched by his words, Stacey responded: "If I had a baby and my partner didn't want me anywhere near that baby, I would have really of struggled. You were amazing Joe!" Admitting all he had to do was "bite my tongue a little bit," Joe added: "It wasn't the real you screaming and shouting. Honestly, Stacey, I have to take my hat off to you. The whole pregnancy, the whole birth, you handled it like a legend. It didn't go to plan, you still jumped straight back onto it. You have been amazing since. Our kid is amazing, he's the happiest, smiliest baby I have ever met in my life!"

He concluded: "Listen, I've seen the worst you've got to give me, and if I can swallow the worst that you can give me, then we are really good."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.