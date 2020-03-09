Victoria Beckham and her husband David appeared just as smitten when they first got together over two decades ago. In new pictures, shared on the fashion designer's page, the couple were seen embracing on the dancefloor at their eldest son Brooklyn's star-studded 21st birthday. "Dancing till 6am! Kisses and happy 21st birthday @brooklynbeckham X I love u so much @davidbeckham," the Spice Girls star wrote in the caption.

The couple pulled out all the stops for their first-born's milestone birthday party on Saturday, which included a performance by Stormzy and little Harper Beckham stole the show when she took centre stage on the dance floor. Other guests in attendance at Brooklyn's party, which is believed to have been held at the family's country home in the Cotswolds, included Emma Bunton and Geri Horner.

But it was Victoria and David's photos that got everyone talking! The A-list stars met in 1997, and were married two years later. As well as Brooklyn, they have since gone on to become parents to Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old Harper. There is no doubt that David and Victoria are doting parents to their children - despite their fame and fortune, they have worked hard to ensure that they are all kept grounded.

Speaking to the Telegraph in 2014, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

