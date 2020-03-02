Victoria Beckham and son Brooklyn jet to LA to support David on milestone moment The Beckhams were out in full force this weekend

Victoria Beckham was every inch the doting wife as she supported husband David at his first Inter Miami game on Sunday. The former England footballer was all smiles as his wife and their eldest son Brooklyn joined him for his milestone moment at LA's Banc of California Stadium. The family was also accompanied by Brooklyn's girlfriend Nicola Peltz, Gordon Ramsay, Dave Gardner, Liv Tyler and Eva Longoria.

Victoria Beckham shared this snap from the game

"I'm so excited!!! So many kisses @davidbeckham @intermiamicf and Team DB!! x VB," gushed Victoria on Instagram. Brooklyn posted a picture of his dad looking out over the stands after the game. "So proud of you dad," he simply wrote alongside two red hearts. Meanwhile, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old Harper were unable to attend the game. However, the children all sent good luck cards, which David shared on his Instagram page.

Despite losing their first game to Los Angeles FC, David praised his team on their debut. "Very proud moment for our club today and the team did us proud," he said after the match. "It's been a long journey but this is only the beginning. To Diego (The Boss) the team and our entire staff...we should be very proud how far we have come and what the future holds."

Over the past few months, David has been underseeing the construction of his brand-new stadium after being given the go-ahead in January 2018 for a Major League Soccer team. The 18,000 capacity Lockhart Stadium, formerly the home of Fort Lauderdale Strikers before their departure in 2016, has four-tiered seating blocks that boast pink, black and white seating to keep in line with the team's home and away colours.

Brooklyn was very proud of his father

David announced the news at a press conference in Miami, saying that it had been "a hell of a journey." "I'm excited to bring this great team to this great city - it has been a hell of a journey," he said. "I promise you the team we will bring into the league will be the best team." Inter Miami will call Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale home for the next two years until work is completed on their 25,000 capacity stadium at Miami Freedom Park. The complex will also include hotels, restaurants, shops and a state of the art training facility.

