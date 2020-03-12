Charley Webb took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare photo of herself and her siblings to mark her mum Helen's 70th birthday, and the Emmerdale star's fans could barely believe how young her mum looked. In the sweet snap, the Debbie Dingle actress could be seen on the right side of her mum, while big brother and Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas and sister Cassie Lomas could be seen on their mum's left side. In the background, party balloons and disco lights were visible, but it was Helen's youthful looks that most fans commented on, not to mention her fantastic outfit of high-waisted jeans and a rollneck top.

WATCH: Charley Webb dances the night away at her mum's 70th birthday

Beneath the photo, captioned: "Happy seventieth birthday to my mama," one fan exclaimed: "Your mum looks great for 70!" Another added: "How amazing does your mum look for 70!" A third sweetly noted: "There's no way anyone in that picture is 70. Don't care what you say."

Charley shared the sweet photo on Instagram

It's not often that Charley shares photos of siblings Jamie and Cassie, despite the three being close. The last time that the doting mum did treat fans to a glimpse of them spending time together was in December, when Charley and Jamie visited Cassie at the makeup academy she runs. Alongside a photo of them, she wrote: "Shot something really fun at my sister's academy yesterday with all the family, too cute. Sibling love."

Many of Charley and Jamie's fans had no idea that the pair were related, and took to the comment section of the 32-year-old's post to say so. Hilariously, one wrote: "Can’t believe you lot are brother and sisters." Another pointed out how gorgeous Charley and her siblings are, commenting: "Family gene pool goals."

Big brother Jamie also shared the photo, prompting the same surprised response from his followers, with one writing: "How did I not know these were your sisters?"

