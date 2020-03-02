Emmerdale's Charley Webb enjoys day out with co-stars Lucy Pargeter and Emma Atkins

Charley Webb is currently on maternity leave from Emmerdale, but on Sunday the actress reunited with her co-stars for a fun afternoon out. The Debbie Dingle actress joined Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle, and Lucy Pargeter, who plays Chas Dingle, for brunch, as the trio celebrated Lucy's birthday. The mother-of-three shared a lovely photo on Instagram of them sitting at a table during their day together, and wrote in the caption: "Gorgeous BiRtHdAy brunch for the BdayGirl. Love you." Emmerdale fans adored seeing Charley with her co-stars, with one writing: "The Dingle girls – incredibly awesome actresses," while another wrote: "Beautiful ladies love you all in Emmerdale." A third added: "Gorgeous pic – hope you all enjoyed your brunch."

VIDEO: Emmerdale in 60 seconds

Charley Webb spent the afternoon with co-stars Emma Atkins and Lucy Pargeter

Charley is incredibly close to her friends at Emmerdale, and has been keeping in regular contact with them during her maternity leave. The actress recently shared a video of actress Katy Hill, who plays her on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden, singing with her son Buster, nine, during a visit around her house. Charley even spent Christmas Day with her on-screen mum, Emma. The pair both live in North Yorkshire and have children of similar ages. Charley shares sons Buster, Bowie, four, and Ace, seven months, with husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale. Emma has a four-year-old son called Albert with her boyfriend Tom. The star managed to keep her pregnancy a secret, and only revealed his arrival a month after he was born. She told The Sun at the time: "We've had a lovely healthy baby boy. He arrived just before my 40th birthday, which was the best present."

The Emmerdale stars enjoyed a brunch with cocktails

While Charley spent Sunday with her co-stars, she has no plans on returning to work anytime soon. The star recently admitted she didn't have any plans to go back just yet. Speaking to The Sun at the launch of Inflata Nation Peterborough in January, Charley said: "I’m still on maternity leave at the moment. It’s been good but three kids is a different ball game. It’s been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment." The doting mum didn't rule out having another baby in the future either, adding: "Three at the moment is a lot, but I sort of think once you’ve got three you might as well have 20 because it’s just chaos. My house is chaos, but good fun though."

